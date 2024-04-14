LS polls: BJP's UP unit to ensure PM Modi's victory in Varanasi with highest-ever margin

Varanasi, April 14 The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is working to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins his Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with the highest-ever margin in the country.

According to party sources, party workers will organise "NaMo Yuva Chaupal" at all 340 Shakti Kendras of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency within the next 10 days.

First-time voters will participate in the 'chaupal' and there will be more than 100 first-time voters in each such meeting.

The second is to make a list of 10 first-time voters each at all 1,909 booths in the constituency.

The third task is to organise five big programmes of youths in the five assemblies, including padayatra, bike rally and conferences.

As per the BJP leader, another task is to form 100 teams of youths to spread the messages about the work done by Prime Minister Modi. This will be done through hand bills, stickers and placards at major places of the city.

He said the fifth task was to make special contacts with the talented youths living in Varanasi and connect them with Prime Minister Modi.

These tasks will be accomplished by 'Yuva Vistarak' as part of the preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi.

A 'vistarak' is a full-time party functionary entrusted with the job of gathering independent ground-level feedback from parliamentary constituencies up to booth level.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal said around five lakh voters in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency are in the age group of 18 to 30 years.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said, "In the 2024 elections, Modi ji will win by a record number of votes."

Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, Sevapuri and Rohania assembly segments form Varanasi parliamentary constituency that will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

In 2019, PM Modi had won the elections in Varanasi with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes while in 2014 his victory margin was 3.71 lakhs.

Polling will be held in Varanasi on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor