LS polls: Congress, BRS, BJP confident of winning majority seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 15 All three major parties in Telangana -- Congress, BRS, and the BJP -- on Tuesday claimed that they will win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state.

A day after polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the ruling Congress, opposition BRS, and the BJP claimed that they will bag most of the seats.

While the Congress and BJP exuded confidence of winning 12 seats, the BRS claimed that it would bag more seats than the two national parties.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is confident that the Congress would emerge victorious on 12-13 seats while BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna claimed that his party will win 12 seats.

Aruna, who contested from Mahabubnagar constituency, was also confident of her victory.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that his party will win more Lok Sabha seats than the Congress and BJP.

He claimed that the ruling Congress is facing unprecedented resentment from all sections of people as it failed to deliver on its promises made to farmers, women and other sections in the Assembly elections.

He also claimed that neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc will get a clear majority at the Centre. Regional parties like the BRS, the YSR Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal which are not part of the two alliances will play a decisive role in the formation of the next government, he told media persons at Sircilla.

KTR said despite some BRS leaders defecting to the Congress and BJP for their political gains, the BRS cadre worked hard with unwavering commitment to the victory of the party candidates.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K. Laxman claimed that the voting trend shows that people are determined to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third time.

“It was a one-sided voting in favour of Modi Ji. The polling percentage is also favourable for the BJP,” he said.

Laxman stated that it was a pro-incumbency vote. “Usually after two terms of a government, there will be anti-incumbency but since Modi Ji implemented whatever he promised and promised only what can be delivered, people trusted him. He did not promise freebies like the Congress party to lure voters,” he said.

Laxman claimed that people feel only PM Modi can steer India on the path of development. He believes that in four phases of polls conducted so far, the BJP got a clear majority. He exuded confidence that the BJP will get 370 seats while NDA will cross the 400 mark.

The BJP MP also claimed that the Congress will not get the status of the main opposition.

