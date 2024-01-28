LS polls: Congress in TN seeks more seats from DMK

Chennai, Jan 28 The Congress in Tamil Nadu has sought more seats from its alliance partner DMK for the upcoming general elections during a discussion on seat-sharing between the two parties, a source said on Sunday.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress in Tamil Nadu contested on 10 of 39 constituencies in the southern state.

A senior Congress leader said that the first round of talks between the grand old party and the DMK on seat-sharing for general elections has gone well.

Congress general secretary, Mukul Wasnik who is also the convenor of the National Alliance Committee (NAC), and senior party leader Salman Kurshid led the talks for the Congress.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mukul Wasnik said that the first round of talks with the DMK had went off smoothly.

"We will speak about the rest of the details once the talks are finalised and constituencies are decided," he said, adding that "Tamil Nadu would make a crucial contribution to save democracy".

Wasnik said that the people of the country were dissatisfied with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He asserted that the INDIA bloc would emerge stronger after the exit of Nitish Kumar who returned to NDA.

During the talks, Wasnik, Kurshid, Ajoy Kumar, KS Alagiri, K. Selvaperunthungai, EVKS Elangovan, Karti Chidambaram and Vijay Vasanth were present from the Congress while DMK was represented by T.R. Baalu, K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, Tiruchi Siva, A. Raja and M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor