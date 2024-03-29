LS Polls: Congress names 3 more candidates for K'taka; Veerappa Moily left out

Bengaluru, March 29 The Congress on Friday announced tickets to three out of the remaining four Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka but has denied a ticket to former Union Minister Veerappa Moily from the Chikkaballapur parliamentary constituency.

The Congress despite facing backlash from local leaders has given ticket to Raksha Ramaiah, National General Secretary of Youth Congress, from Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency, who will be pitted against BJP candidate and former Minister K. Sudhakar.

Along with Veerappa Moily, former Minister N.H. Shivashanakara Reddy was also hoping to get a ticket.

Sunil Bose, the son of Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, was given a ticket by the Congress from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency and will be pitted against BJP candidate S. Balaraj.

Minister Mahadevappa is a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

E. Tukaram, the MLA from Sandur Assembly constituency, has been fielded from the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency and will contest against former Minister and BJP leader, B. Sriramulu.

The Congress is yet to announce the candidature for the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency due to infighting within the party. Five legislators, including a cabinet minister, had threatened to submit their resignations if tickets are given without consulting them.

Congress has announced candidature for 27 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

--IANS

