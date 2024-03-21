LS polls: Congress names 8 nominees in Bengal in third list

Kolkata, March 21 The Congress on Thursday named the party candidates for eight out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal in its third list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party, however, left those 16 constituencies untouched where the Left Front in West Bengal had already announced its candidates.

As expected, West Bengal unit Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded again from Behrampore constituency in Murshidabad district from where he has been elected for five consecutive terms.

His immediate competitors in that constituency include Trinamool Congress candidate and the former Indian cricket team player Yusuf Pathan and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha.

However, Congress has replaced its sitting Lok Sabha member from Maldaha-Dakshin constituency in Malda district Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury due to his poor health conditions,

Instead, the Congress has nominated his son Isha Khan Choudhury.

His immediate competitors in that constituency include Trinamool Congress' Shahnawaz Ali Raihan and BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

From Kolkata Uttar seat, the Congress has fielded former party Rajya Sabha member Pradip Bhattacharya.

While Trinamool Congress has re-nominated the sitting Lok Sabha member from Kolkata Uttar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the BJP is yet to name its candidate from the constituency.

The other five candidates from West Bengal announced are Ali Imran Ramz a.k.a. Victor from Raiganj in North Dinajur district, Mostaque Alam from Maldaha-Uttar in Malda district, Md. Murtoja Hossain from Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Nepal Mahato from Purulia and Milton Rashid from Birbhum.

