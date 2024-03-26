LS polls: Congress names Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency

By IANS | Published: March 26, 2024 12:01 AM2024-03-26T00:01:56+5:302024-03-26T00:05:05+5:30

Chennai, March 26 The Congress on Monday in its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha ...

LS polls: Congress names Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency | LS polls: Congress names Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency

LS polls: Congress names Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency

Chennai, March 26 The Congress on Monday in its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls named Robert Bruce in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency.

In Tamil Nadu, the party has already announced the candidature of Karti P. Chidambaram (Sivaganga), S. Jothimani (Karur), Sasikanth Senthil (Tiruvallur SC), MK Vishnuprasad (Cuddalore), B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), K. Gopinath (Krishnagiri) and Vijay Vasanth (Kanniyakumari) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app