LS Polls: Congress' Prahlad Gunjal files nomination from Kota

Jaipur, March 30 Prahlad Gunjal, the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Kota in Rajasthan who recently joined the party from the BJP, filed his nomination on Saturday for the elections scheduled in the second phase on April 26.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and veteran party MLA Shanti Dhariwal, among others, accompanied Gunjal during his nomination filing process.

The nomination rally was held on the Circuit House Road, which was addressed by Randhawa, Dotasra, Dhariwal, and Gunjal, who attacked the BJP candidate from Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

To recall, on Friday, Gunjal got engaged in a war of words on stage with former state minister Dhariwal during an election rally in Kota.

Addressing the gathering, Dhariwal asked Gunjal to take back all the allegations which were levelled against him by the latter when he was with the BJP.

Dhariwal also reminded Gunjal that after joining the Congress, he will have to follow secular norms.

Hearing this, Gunjal interrupted Dhariwal and said: "You are a senior leader and such comments do not suit you."

At this point, the supporters of Gunjal and Dhariwal started raising slogans against each other, even as the Congress nominee left the meeting venue.

