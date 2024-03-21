LS polls: Ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan boards train to reach Vidisha

Bhopal, March 21 Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is BJP's candidate from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday boarded sleeper coach of a train from Bhopal to Ganj Basoda.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is fondly called "mama" (maternal uncle) was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh.

During the journey from Bhopal to Ganj Basoda, which falls under Vidisha, the veteran politician interacted with co-passengers.

In a video message, shared by his office, the former chief minister said that he served the people of Madhya Pradesh for 17 years as a CM, and, now the BJP has assigned him another task to serve the people of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have strong connection with the people of Vidisha for the last several decades and I will receive the same blessings this time also. My entire life is dedicated to the service to the people," he said.

Before becoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won five Lok Sabha elections from Vidisha constituency.

He is contesting the Parliamentary election nearly after two decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor