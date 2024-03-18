LS polls: Goa Police intensifies checking at borders, constituencies

Panaji, March 18 Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, intensive checking at the six check posts in North Goa has begun in order to curb illegal activities, along with monitoring of movement with the aid of CCTVs, an official said on Monday.

The coastal state will go to polls on May 7, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections for two seats, North and South.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa), Akshat Kaushal, while addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that there was tight checking at all the six check posts at the Maharashtra and Karnataka border.

“We have strengthened the border checkposts with round-the-clock staff deployment. We are also monitoring all movement through CCTVs. Legal action will be taken against illegal activities at the border,” he warned.

He said that in order to stop liquor smuggling or transportation of cash, they were in constant touch with officials of neighbouring states.

“We are coordinating with the Excise and Income Tax departments of Maharashtra and Karnataka,” he said.

“Illegal activities like movement of cash, liquor and freebies, is also being checked in every Assembly constituency. We are conducting surprise checks to curb illegal activities,” Kaushal said.

He said that the Central Armed Police Force is patrolling areas in North Goa District to build voters' confidence.

“History-sheeters are being summoned at the police station and verification is being done. We are taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order during elections,” he said.

There are 25,209 first-time voters, with 12,070 in North Goa and 13,139 in South Goa.

As of March 16, in terms of voter demographics, Goa has a total of 11,73,016 voters, with 577,958 in North Goa and 595,058 in South Goa.

Among these, there are 568,501 male voters and 604,515 women voters. The state will have a total of 1,725 polling stations, with 863 booths in North Goa and 862 in South Goa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor