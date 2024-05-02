LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat today

New Delhi, May 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one public meeting each in Gujarat's Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in Anand at 11 a.m., followed by another one in Surendranagar at 1 p.m., third one in Junagadh at 3:15 p.m. and later a fourth public meeting in Jamnagar at 5:15 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Bareilly at the Ramlila Maidan (12:30 p.m.), another in Badaun at the Islamia Inter College Ground (2:15 p.m.) followed by one in Sitapur at Leherpur (4 p.m.).

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

*BJP National President Nadda will address two public meetings in Bihar -- one in Araria at the Dharmaganj Mela Maidan (11:25 a.m.) and another in Muzaffarpur at the Kerma Stadium (1:40 p.m.). Later, he will address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district at the Naya Bus Stand, Sironj (5 p.m.) and then another public meeting in Gujarat's Mehsana district at the Open Maidan, Godhra Road (at 8:45 p.m.)

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a 'Nyay Sankalp Sabha' each in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. She will first address a public meeting in Korba (Chhattisgarh) at 12 p.m. followed by another public meeting in Morena (Madhya Pradesh) at 3 p.m.

*Jailed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Gujarat's Bhavnagar at 12:30 p.m. and a second roadshow in Bharuch district of Gujarat at 4:30 p.m. asking people to support her husband and AAP.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Uttar Pradesh and hold a roadshow in Mainpuri at 11:20 a.m., followed by a public meeting in Etah at 1 p.m. and later another public meeting in Firozabad at 2:25 p.m.

