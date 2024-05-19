Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Campaign in Jharkhand, Bengal; Bjp Chief Nadda to Visit Haryana

New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday campaign in Jharkhand and West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur at 11:00 a.m. From there, he will go to West Bengal to address public meetings in Purulia at 12:45 p.m., Bishnupur at 2:30 p.m., and Medinipur at around 4:15 p.m. Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Sunday:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Haryana on Sunday. The BJP chief will address a public meeting in Kaithal at 11:00 p.m. and then, go to Karnal to hold a meeting with intellectuals at 1:00 p.m. Later, he will address a conference of the party’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) in Faridabad at 3:20 p.m. * Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- Soraon (Prayagraj) at 12 noon and Mariahu (Jaunpur) at 1:30 p.m. -- and one in Bihar's Betia at 4:00 p.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Sunday. The INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to address two public meetings at 1:05 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. * Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a series of public meetings across various Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Sunday. He will hold public meetings in Mehnagar (Azamgarh) at 10:30 a.m., Lalganj (Azamgarh) at 11:30 a.m., Shahganj (Jaunpur) at 12:30 p.m., Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh) at 1:40 p.m., Phulpur at 2:45 p.m. and Prayagraj at 3:45 p.m.

* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by senior AAP leaders and MPs, will hold a protest near the BJP headquarters in the national capital at around 12 noon on Sunday. * RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and VIP President Mukesh Sahni will on Sunday address a public gathering in Bihar’s Sitamarhi at 1:00 p.m. * BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday in Muhammadabad Gohna of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will campaign in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday. *Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot will campaign for the INDIA bloc in Haryana and Delhi on Sunday. He will address public gatherings in Haryana’s Karnal at 10:00 a.m., Fatehabad (Sirsa) at 11:00 a.m., Mahendragarh at 1:30 p.m., and Rewari (Gurugram) at 3:00 p.m. Later, he will address an election rally at Shastri Park in North East Delhi at 5:00 p.m.

