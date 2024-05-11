LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, Jharkhand today

New Delhi, May 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Odisha and Jharkhand on Saturday for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

From Odisha, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his first public meeting in Kandhamal at 10:30 a.m., followed by another in Bolangir at 12:15 p.m. and Bargarh at 1:45 p.m. Later, he will visit Jharkhand and address a public meeting in Chatra at 5 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Telangana.

*The Union Home Minister will address his first public meeting in Telangana from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency at the Sree Anantha Padmanabha College, Vikarabad at 10:30 a.m., followed by another public meeting from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat at Sri Krishnadevaraya, Government Polytechnic College, Wanaparthy at 12:30 p.m. He will then hold a press conference at Hotel ITC in Hyderabad at 2:30 p.m.

* Later, Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh and perform Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dasashwamedh Ghat at 6 p.m.

*Congress National President Rahul Gandhi will visit Andhra Pradesh and pay homage to former Chief Minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat, Idupulapaya at 11:30 a.m. Later, he will address a public meeting in Putta Estate Built-up Circle in Kadappa at 12:30 p.m.

*Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda will visit Andhra Pradesh and hold a roadshow followed by a public meeting. He will offer prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirupati at 8:05 a.m., followed by holding a roadshow in Tirupati from Balaji Colony near Jyotirao Phule Statue till Ambedkar Statue situated near the RTC Bus Stand at 10 a.m. Later, he will address a public meeting at the Municipal Ground in Kurnool at 3:15 p.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, will address a public meeting in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency from which he will contest the ongoing general election.

*Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati, will address a public meeting at the Tourism Maidan near China Mandir in Shravasti district.

*Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur will address a Vijay Sankalp Yatra at 9:30 a.m. at the Bhota Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

*Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikasheel Insan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani will address a joint public meeting in Begusarai at High School, Garhpura, at 1 p.m.

*Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur at 12 p.m. at the Sultanate Inter College and campaign for the BJP candidate from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat, Kripashankar Singh.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Bihar and address a public meeting in Samastipur at 12:30 p.m. followed by another one in Muzaffarpur at 3 p.m.

*Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann will address a public meeting in Delhi and then hold a roadshow in East Delhi and South Delhi.

*Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address a public meeting in Bihar's Begusarai at the Sakarpura High School Ground at 11 a.m. and campaign for the BJP candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, Giriraj Singh.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at 10:35 a.m. at Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat and campaign from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, followed by another public meeting at 11:50 a.m. in Kanpur and later a third public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan in Unnao at 1 p.m.

*From Uttar Pradesh, he will address a public meeting in Bihar's Begusarai at 3:30 p.m.

