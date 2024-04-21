LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today

New Delhi, April 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one public meeting each in Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara districts, respectively, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in Jalore at 1:30 p.m. and Banswara at 4 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at 11 a.m. in West Bengal's Darjelling at the Gorkha Stadium, Lebong, and later hold a roadshow in Assam's Silchar from DSA Stadium to Ambicapatty point at 4:15 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting at 11:40 a.m. in Maharashtra's Buldhana at the Sahakar Vidhya Mandir English School & College and another public meeting at 4:40 p.m. in Karnataka's Dharwad at the Sakre School Ground, Vidyanagar, Hubballi.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in West Bengal at 12:55 p.m. in Murshidabad, 2:40 p.m. in Malda East and at 4:40 p.m. in Darjeeling.

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two public meetings in Chhattisgarh -- at 12:30 p.m. in Barod and at 2:30 p.m. in Rajnandgaon.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will participate in the Ulgulan Nyaya Maha rally organised at Prabhat Tara Ground, Dhurua in Ranchi at 2 p.m.

*Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in MP and Jharkhand. He will hold a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna at 11 a.m. in which State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari will accompany him.

*A mega INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi (Jharkhand) will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren etc. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will be the chief host of this opposition bloc rally.

*Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will jointly campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to campaign for party candidate Atul Garg.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Korba at 1 p.m. at the CSEV Football Ground.

*CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting at 12 p.m. in Sagar village in Dongargaon block.

*Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha at 10 a.m. while campaigning for party candidate Chaudhary Mujahid Hussain. She will hold another public meeting at 2 p.m. at the Kavinagar Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad district.

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal will jointly address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Chitalwana at 10 a.m. while campaigning for Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot from the Jalore-Sirohi-Sanchore Lok Sabha constituency.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Singh Chaudhary will hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at 10:30 a.m. for NDA candidate Rajkumar Sangwan through a Shakti Rath Yatra from the Lok Sabha constituency.

*BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain will address a public meeting in Bihar's Araria to campaign for BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh from the Lok Sabha constituency.

*Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi will address party workers at 3 p.m. at the Niaz National School Compound in Bhiwandi.

