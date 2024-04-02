LS polls: Poll panel launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat misinformation

New Delhi, April 2 To combat the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday launched a 'Myth vs Reality Register' for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, launched the facility at Nirvachan Sadan.

"The 'Myth vs Reality Register' is accessible to the public through the Election Commission's official website (https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/). The factual matrix of the Register will be continuously updated regularly to include the latest busted fakes and fresh FAQs," an official said.

The introduction of the 'Myth vs Reality Register' marks a significant milestone in the ECI's ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation.

Earlier, CEC Rajiv Kumar, during the press conference in mid-March to announce the schedule for the General Elections 2024, identified misinformation as one of the challenges along with money, muscle and MCC violations for electoral integrity.

According to ECI, the 'Myth vs Reality Register' serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions. It has been designed in a user-friendly format broadly covering areas of myths and misinformation around EVM/VVPAT, Electoral Roll/Voter Services, Conduct of Elections and others.

The register provides already busted election-related fake information, probable myths circulating on social media platforms, FAQs on important topics and reference material under different sections for all stakeholders. The register will be updated regularly.

"The platform can be used to verify information, prevent the spread of misinformation, debunk myths, and stay informed about key issues during the General Elections 2024. Users can also share the information on different social media platforms from the register," it said.

