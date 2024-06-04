LS polls results: Diversions, restrictions on DDU Marg ahead of political gatherings

New Delhi, June 4 In view of the expected gathering of supporters of various political parties at DDU Marg at their offices, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the road and also made diversions from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO Chowk).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Pradesh Congress offices are located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg.

"Gathering of supporters of various political parties is expected at their party offices situated at DDU Marg on June 4. Therefore, traffic diversions/restrictions will be effective at Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO Chowk) and DDU Marg on June 4. Traffic may not be allowed towards DDU Marg," traffic police said in an advisory.

It further advised commuters to use alternate roads i.e. Ranjeet Singh Marg, Minto Road and JLN Marg.

"Supporters of various political parties are also advised to park their vehicles at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Shanti Van," it said.

The traffic police also said that commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey.

"We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it added.

