LS polls: Shiv Sena nominates Sandipan Bhumre from Sambhajinagar in Maha

Mumbai, April 20 Shiv Sena on Saturday announced the nomination of the party's Maharashtra Cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre from Sambhajinagar constituency against Shiv Sena UBT nominee and former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

With Bhumre's nomination, the suspense is over on who will get to contest the Sambhajinagar seat as BJP has also staked its claim.

The election is taking place, especially after the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

Both factions of Shiv Sena have been making claims for the renaming.

Apart from Khaire and Bhumre, the sitting MP of AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel is also in fray.

Khare has already announced that it will be his last election as he is retiring from electoral politics thereafter.

Khaire is banking on support from the Marathi-speaking voters apart from Muslim voters who have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

On the other hand, Bhumre is expecting BJP's votebank to come to his help.

