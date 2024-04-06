LS polls: Shivakumar takes jibe at BJP over sitting MPs in K'taka not getting tickets

Bengaluru, April 6 Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said the party's insecurity is reflected in its decision to not give tickets to half of its sitting MPs in the state.

Addressing a roadshow in Kolar, he said: "The BJP will not be able to win even 200 seats in the country. The Congress government will come to power in the Centre, and it will benefit all of you."

He exuded confidence that the Congress party would wrest the Kolar parliamentary seat back from the BJP. "Kolar has always been a Congress bastion, BJP and JD-S won once each accidentally. We will wrest the seat back this time," he stated.

Shivakumar, also the president of Congress' Karnataka unit, said the grand old party had given the ticket to a youth (KV Gautam) for the Kolar parliamentary constituency.

"I spoke to the people of the district, and they are grateful to the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government," he said.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have announced 25 guarantee schemes under 5 Nyay schemes if Congress comes to power in the Centre. This is the guarantee cheque of the Congress. The party will provide social security for all the people," he said.

"We started the campaign by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Kurudumale. Congress candidate KV Gautam is an educated and wise person. He will take everyone along with him. All of you must support him like the son of the district," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor