LS polls: Tejasvi Surya files nomination from Bengaluru South constituency

Bengaluru, April 5 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday filed his nomination as BJP candidate from the Bengaluru South constituency -- the seat he represents in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka R. Ashoka and other leaders accompanied him.

With thousands of party workers turning out on the occasion, Surya appeared confident of a victory by a huge margin for the constituency.

The Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya said: "In the last five years, the people of Bengaluru South have closely followed my work and the tremendous achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Bengaluru has received approvals for projects worth more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the last 5 years alone from PM Modi, the highest contribution by any PM.

"In every sector, Bengaluru is making strides, and I am confident that the citizens of the constituency will bless me to serve them for another five years. People of Bengaluru are backing PM Modi for a historic third term," he added.

Surya's nomination day started with a visit from young JD-S leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Together, they offered prayers at the Ganapathi Temple in Girinagar, near Surya's residence.

Former CM Kumaraswamy has filed nomination as NDA candidate for the high-stake Mandya seat.

Political analysts say that by fielding Kumaraswamy, who has never tasted defeat till date, as the contestant, the top BJP leadership wanted to send out a clear message to the masses, especially the influential Vokkaliga vote bank spread across the southern Karnataka region.

