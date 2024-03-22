LS polls: V. Vaithilingam to contest as Cong nominee in Puducherry
By IANS | Published: March 22, 2024 12:52 AM2024-03-22T00:52:25+5:302024-03-22T00:55:02+5:30
Puducherry, March 22 Congress MP from Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, V. Vaithilingam, will seek re-election from the same seat in the upcoming general elections, as per the third list of candidates announced on Thursday by the grand old party.
Vaithilingam, 74, is a two-time Chief Minister of Puducherry.
He is currently the Puducherry unit Congress president.
Vaithilingam contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and won with a massive margin of 1,97,025 votes.
