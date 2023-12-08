LS Speaker accepts resignation of two MPs

New Delhi, Dec 8 Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned after Speaker Om Birla informed the House that Chhattisgarh's Sarguja MP Renuka Singh Saruta and Rajathan's Alwar MP Balaknath's resignation have been accepted.

Soon after the Speaker announced for Question Hour, an uproar erupted as the Opposition resorted to sloganeering over a report by the Ethics Committee on a 'cash-for-query' case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The members of the opposition said that "injustice was being done".

The Speaker intervened and said that no other issue has been brought during the question hour and there was no injustice.

He also said that the question hour was there opportunity.

Birla said that "when the subject will be tabled in the House then you speak at that time. Why are you speaking now? This matter is listed for Business today, and I will give enough time to everyone to speak."

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said, "Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge...Jab naash manush par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai... They have started 'vastraharan' and now you will watch 'Mahabharat ka rann'."

