LS Speaker Om Birla carries Ramcharitmanas on head for 3 km during Kalash Yatra

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 1 On the occasion of New Year, a 3 km long Kalash Yatra was taken out in Rajasthan's Kota in which thousands of women took part, dancing and carrying urns on their heads.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the Yatra and walked for 3 km carrying a Ramcharitmanas on his head.

The Yatra started from the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and reached the Chhappan Bhog Complex via Basant Vihar Main Road and Waqf Nagar.

BJP leader Pankaj Mehta said that Shri Ram Katha will start from Tuesday.

"For centuries, the people of the country expected that a temple of Lord Ram to be built on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that dream. Today, a large number of women have gathered for the Kalash Yatra, which is a good sign," Mehta said.

The Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav is being organised by the Birla and Aggarwal families here from January 2-8. Ayodhya's storyteller Prembhushan Ji Maharaj will narrate the Ram Katha.

