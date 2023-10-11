Lt Gen Daulet Singh's bust inaugurated in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 11 A new bust of Lt Gen Daulet Singh was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Shimla's historic Ridge in a solemn ceremony on Tuesday.

Lt Gen SS Mahal, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, and Sunaina Singh Mahal, Regional President, AWWA, ARTRAC, were present on the occasion.

Surendra Daulet, son of late Lt Gen Daulet Singh, accompanied by the Daulet family, Lt Gen Aditya Singh (retd), the former Southern Army Commander, and state government functionaries were present for the event.

Lt Gen Daulet Singh was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, from May 8, 1961, to November 22, 1963. The officer led the Western Army with distinction, displaying visionary and strategic military leadership during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

His life was cut short in a helicopter accident in Poonch on November 22, 1963, while on an Operational Mission.

The Daulet Singh Park in Shimla was constructed at the Ridge by the state government in recognition and to commemorate the distinguished service of the General Officer to the nation in April 1964.

