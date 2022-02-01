Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Army's Northern Command chief

Jammu, Feb 1 Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday took over as chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, a defence statement said.

He was currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Army Staff.

Commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Lt Gen Dwivedi, in a career spanning over 37 years, served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles, and held a number of important command, staff, and instructional appointments making immense contributions to the organisation, it said.

"He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy. He graduated from the prestigious Defence Service Staff College, attended Higher Command Course at the Army War College and the National Defence College equivalent course at the United State Army War College," it said.

Dwivedi has commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, an Assam Rifles sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, and Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East). He also commanded the Rising Star Corps based at Yol.

He has served as staff officer in an armoured brigade, in the Directorate General of Military Operations, Military Secretary's Branch and at Divisional and Corps Headquarters.

Also serving as instructor at the Indian Military Academy and Army War College, he also had two overseas tenures in Somalia and Seychelles.

"He served in the Directorate General of Infantry in different capacities including Director General of Infantry and fast-tracked procurement cases of weapons leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for the Army," the statement said.

On assuming the command of the Northern Command, the General Officer paid homage to the brave hearts of Northern Command and laid the wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial. Later, he conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command, it added.

