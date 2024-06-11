Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Indian Army chief

New Delhi, June 11 Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who has experience of serving both in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army, succeeding General Manoj Pande, it was announced on Tuesday.

Presently the Vice Chief of the Army, he will take over on June 30, when Gen Pande, who was late last month given a month's extension in service, demits office.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt General Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) on December 15, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments.

His command appointments include command of a regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), brigade (Sector 26 Assam Rifles), and then as DIG, East, of Assam Rifles, corps (9 Corps) and then, as Northern Command chief from 2022 to 2024. He has also served as Director General, Infantry.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa, the National Defence College, and US Army War College - where he was named a 'Distinguished Fellow', Lt General Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the DSSC, Wellington and the Army War College, Mhow. He has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

