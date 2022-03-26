LTTE cadre in NIA custody for interrogation in fake document case

Chennai, March 26 A LTTE supporter in Chennai, who is under judicial custody, has been sent to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation by a special NIA court.

The NIA had sought K. Bhaskaran's custody for interrogation in connection with Rs 75 lakh that was deposited in his bank account from the United States.

It has also charged that he had used forged documents to withdraw money from an Indian Overseas Bank Account in Fort Branch, Mumbai for supporting the activities of LTTE.

Bhaskaran, working as an IT professional in Chennai for the past 20 years, was arrested in January 2022 after a Sri Lankan citizen of Tamil origin, Letchumann Mary Franciska (50) was taken into custody by the 'Q' branch of the Tamil Nadu police from Chennai airport in October 2021 with a fake Indian passport.

The woman had arrived in India in 2019 on a tourist visa and stayed here citing Covid -19 reasons.

On interrogation, the police found that she and her accomplices K. Bhaskaran, Kenniston Fernando, Johnson Samuel, and L. Sellamuthu were arrested for forging Indian documents including passport, Aadhaar card, and other documents and opening multiple bank accounts to withdraw money from an Indian Overseas Bank account of Fort Branch, Mumbai.

The money withdrawn was, according to Tamil Nadu police, used for reviving the LTTE operations.

While all the four are under judicial custody, the NIA requested for the custodial interrogation of Bhaskaran from NIA special court judge, K.H. Elavazhagan for two days on Saturday and Sunday. The court also directed the NIA that there should not be any human rights violation to Bhaskaran while in NIA custody.

Bhaskaran, Mary, and other accomplices have been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act of 1967, Passports Act of 1967, and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

NIA, in its prayer before the court, said that Bhaskaran had to be in custodial interrogation to get details on the money trail in his account, including deposits in his account from foreign accounts as well as on more details regarding his business partner in the United States.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor