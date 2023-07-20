LU opens online access to its libraries for students, teachers

Lucknow, July 20 The Lucknow University (LU) has provided online access to its libraries for students, enabling them to study and carry out research from home even at odd hours or when the university is closed.

The libraries offer over 13,000 books and around 10 databases to students, research scholars and teachers.

“Remote access to a university library opens the door to boundless knowledge, bridging the physical distance between students and resources. It empowers learners to explore, research and grow beyond the confines of campus, unlocking the full potential of education,” said a student, Rajvir Rajpal.

He said, with this, he can easily access academic journals, e-books and research papers at home.

“It is convenient, offers flexibility, up-to-date information and cost saving,” he said.

A senior faculty member said, “In the boundless realm of knowledge, the virtual key to the university library opens doorways of opportunity to all, bridging the distances between eager minds and the treasures of academia, enriching both the seeker and the source.”

He said library’s virtual doors never close, granting students the power to unlock wisdom and inspiration, day or night, through the magic of remote access.

Students said the digital library cards are their most valuable possession.

Dean, academics and student welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon said the online access to the university libraries is advantageous for both students and faculty members.

“This forward-thinking approach enhances research capabilities, supports continuous learning and fosters academic excellence. The university has taken a commendable step towards providing a cutting-edge learning experience for our academic community,” Tandon said.

