LU professor to join priest panel for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Lucknow, Jan 9 Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, an assistant professor at Lucknow University’s (LU) oriental studies in the Sanskrit department, has been selected to be among 10 priests who will be conducting the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya from January 16-22.

A letter in this regard was received by Tiwari (41) from the camp office of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday.

As per the letter, Tiwari’s name was recommended by two renowned scholars from Varanasi, Pt Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who did calculations of the ceremony date and Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, under whose leadership the priests will perform the seven-day rituals from January 16 till Ram temple’s inauguration on January 22.

Both the scholars recommended that Tiwari be part of the ritual of ‘Pran Partishtha’.

Shyamlesh Tiwari said: “I feel privileged to be part of Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha and prayers. I will be leaving on January 15 and will be part of a team of 10 priests who will be performing the puja from January 16 till January 22.”

He said that apart from 10 priests, 130 other scholars will be part of the prayers. He said on January 16, ‘praayashchit’ (atonement) will be done in which prayers will be offered to forgive all sins done before we begin with the auspicious work of 'pran pratishtha'.

On January 17, a 'Jal Yatra' will be held in which water from the Saryu will be filled in pots and taken to the temple.

This Saryu water will be later used in prayers at the temple.

Also on the same day, Ram Lalla's idol will be taken on a city tour.

Thereafter on January 18, the process of Pran Pratishtha will begin.

Prayers will be offered at the Yajna Mandap made near Garbh Grah and thereafter ‘anna niwas’ of the idol will be done in which it will be completely covered with foodgrains, then with fruits and so on.

Tiwari said that on January 19, ‘Agni Sthapna’ will take place in which a 'yajna fire' will be prepared and the fire will be lit by rubbing two sticks together.

On January 20 the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir will be sanctified with 81 kalash and they will be filled with water that was taken from different rivers while on January 21, Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) will take a bath and the yajna will also be performed on the same day.

"Thereafter, on the last day of January 22, Pran Pratishtha will take place in which the idol will be formally installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from where it will never be removed," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor