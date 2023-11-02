LU students seek elections, initiate hunger strike

Lucknow, Nov 2 Students of the Lucknow University (LU) have initiated an indefinite hunger strike in a renewed effort to press for the reinstatement of students’ union elections.

This action comes after a memorandum was sent to the university administration on October 27, setting a three-day ultimatum for their demands to be met.

The protesting students said that due to the university’s failure to address their demands, they have resorted to their constitutional right to an indefinite hunger strike.

LU Registrar Vinod Kumar Singh explained that in response to a government letter from March 21, 2012, the university had issued a notification to conduct polls on May 2, 2012, in accordance with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

However, a petition for age relaxation was filed by a student, leading to the ban on elections on October 3, 2012.

The petition was dismissed by the court on December 11, 2019, but a recall application was subsequently filed before the High Court on February 28, 2020, which is awaiting a final decision.

Additionally, a petition related to student union elections and the classification of universities and colleges as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations is still pending before the High Court.

Meanwhile, the university has urged students to call off their hunger strike and return to their classes.

