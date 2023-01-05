LU students to rate teachers' performance

Lucknow, Jan 5 The students of Lucknow University (LU) will now give feedback about teachers' skills, regularity and punctuality in the class.

LU Vice Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, who has just begun his second term in office, said, "It will be a robust system in which the identities of the students will be protected. In present times, we do not have a system to measure teachers' performance in class. The new system will help in finding out what the students feel about their teachers."

He urged all the deans of different faculties to supervise the academic activities in different departments of their faculty. He instructed them to ensure a proper time-table with appropriate credits in each department.

He also said that all deans must devote one hour daily to converse with research scholars of the different departments of their faculty.

Prof Rai has instructed the heads of the departments to share the departmental time-table with their respective deans with appropriate credits and mention the teaching load of each faculty member. He said that the heads of the departments must ensure cleanliness and focus on the activation of the alumni cell.

Prof Rai instructed the director, 'Sanskritiki' and president of Lucknow University Athletic Association to organise intercollegiate cultural fests and intercollegiate sports in which students from the university and affiliated colleges could participate.

This would improve emotional attachment with the university and help in the holistic development of the students.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow University students will soon be seen working for crowd management in Ayodhya, once the Ram temple comes up. The students' participation will be ensured through agencies that are working there.

It may be recalled that the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Government of India enterprise, has been asked to prepare a report on the crowd management in Ayodhya which would be implemented by the state government in the temple town.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has roped in RITES to carry out this study.

