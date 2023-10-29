Lucknow: 2 convicted for money laundering in bank fraud case

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Lucknow Special Court has convicted two persons for money laundering charges involving fraud committed by them on the Central Bank of India and Allahabad Bank by obtaining a loan through forged "Kisan Vikas Patra" certificates.

The accused were identified as Vishal Sharma alias Shivash Pathak and Naim Khan alias R.K. Mishra.

The accused have been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 have been imposed for the offence committed by them under Section 3 read with 4 of the PMLA on Friday and they were sent to the Lucknow district jail.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of four FIRs registered by the CBI in Lucknow under various sections of the IPC, 1860 against various persons, including the above two convicted persons.

In the FIR, it was alleged that the above accused duo in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons, including postal employees, cheated the Central Bank of India and Allahabad Bank to the tune of Rs 2.87 crore by obtaining a loan against the forged "Kisan Vikas Patra" by using fake IDs and addresses.

During ED investigation under the PMLA, proceeds of crime in the form of five immovable properties through flats, shops, residential houses and agricultural land worth Rs 2.87 crore were attached on March 17, 2018.

Subsequently, the prosecution complaint was filed under section 45 of the PMLA on April 11, 2018, against four persons, including the convicted Vishal and Naim.

During trial, they pleaded guilty to the offence of money laundering.

