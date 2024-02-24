Lucknow: Anti-demo vehicle in CM Yogi's convoy meets with accident; 11 injured

Lucknow, Feb 24 At least 11 persons, including five police personnel, were injured after an anti-demo vehicle moving ahead of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath lost control and rammed into several other cars on Saturday.

It was learnt that the accident happened near the Mari Mati Mandir in Arjun Ganj when a dog suddenly appeared in front of the anti-demo vehicle.

The anti-demonstration vehicle generally runs ahead to shield the convoy from coming in contact with any demonstration on the road while the convoy is on the move.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Upendra Agrawal, said the incident took place at around 7.45 p.m.

"Five police personnel and six civilians have sustained injuries in the accident. They have been admitted to different hospitals," he told the media.

Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Prasad and DGP Prashant Kumar had rushed to the spot of the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor