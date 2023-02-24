Lucknow-based cricketer duped of money for getting IPL break

Lucknow, Feb 24 A Lucknow-based cricket player, Abhilekh Singh, has been duped of Rs 5 lakhs on the pretext of helping him get a break in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Gautam Palli police after meeting senior police officials.

Abhilekh, who is a pass out from sports college in Lucknow, said in his FIR that he met one Krishna Kumar Jha during a practice match at KD Singh Babu stadium in 2019.

"He first lured me with an offer to play in the IPL and demanded Rs 17 lakhs. I expressed my inability in paying such a hefty sum. He trapped me into another deal of Rs 5 lakhs to play for a state and then make it to the IPL," he said.

"Somehow, I managed to take the money from my parents, and then made the payments through cheques. I was made to wait and I even camped as an extra in Arunachal Pradesh for days but did not get a chance to play in the team which is an essential requirement for playing IPL."

Later, when the victim saw no chance of getting to play, he demanded his money back at which he was threatened with dire consequences.

Additional DCP, Police Headquarters, Akhilesh Singh, said that the FIR has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway.

"We have roped in cyber cell to trace the accused," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor