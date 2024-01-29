Lucknow bizman duped of Rs 83L by cyber thugs

Lucknow, Jan 29 A Lucknow businessman has been duped off Rs 83 lakh in the name of investments in a UK-based company that provided dry fruits to cure mental diseases.

Rajeev Srivastava from Sahara City Homes on IIM Road said he got a call from one Harry K. Olivia on December 19 who then introduced him to his cousin Helena, who claimed to be a secretary at the UK company.

Srivastava was promised heavy profits against investments in the company. He was told that once kola nuts were available in India at the rate of 100 USD per sachet then the company would buy the same at a rate of 4000 dollars per sachet. This was going to prove a very profitable business for Rajeev and he readily accepted the terms and conditions and even got a firm registered.

“Between December 27, 2023 and January 13, 2024, I transferred Rs 83 lakh to bank accounts I was provided by Helena and her associates in 11 transactions. I got couriers of dry fruits packets which were the same as those available in our country and I was sure that I had been cheated,” he said.

Cyber cell inspector Brijesh Yadav said an FIR has been registered and a probe was underway.

