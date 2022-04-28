Lucknow boy attacked by stray dogs, rescued in time

Lucknow. April 28 In a second such incident this month, a nine-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs in the congested Maulviganj area of state capital Lucknow.

The victim was rushed to Balrampur hospital with multiple bites and was later discharged after treatment and vaccination.

According to Maulviganj BJP Corporator, Mukesh Singh Monty, the victim is a resident of Gausnagar and was returning home from a shop late on Wednesday evening when a pack of dogs started following him.

"The boy got sacred and started running and the dogs chased him. They caught up with him within seconds and sunk their teeth at several places in his body. Hearing his screams, locals chased away the dog and rescued the boy," Monty said.

The BJP leader claimed there are many stray dogs in this locality, but no drive has been undertaken by municipal authorities to sterilise them.

Earlier on April 6, a five-year-old boy was killed after he was mauled by dogs while his sister was critically injured in the incident.

