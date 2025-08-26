Lucknow bribery case: CBI arrests two narcotics inspectors, nursing home owner

Lucknow, Aug 26 In a major operation against corruption in drug enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two Inspectors of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Lucknow - Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan - along with Gayasuddin Ahmad, the owner of a private nursing home in Luckow, for allegedly being involved in a Rs 10 lakh bribery scandal.

The case was registered by the CBI on August 26, 2025, following credible information from a reliable source that the two CBN officials, in collusion with unknown others, were demanding undue advantage from Ahmad.

According to the investigation agency, the inspectors allegedly threatened to implicate the nursing home owner in a fabricated case involving the procurement of a restricted drug unless he paid them a bribe.

The CBI launched a swift investigation and recovered Rs 10 lakh, which was reportedly paid by Ahmad to the accused officers. All three individuals -- Singh, Ranjan, and Ahmad -- were taken into custody following the recovery, the investigation agency said.

The agency has also named three private persons in the FIR, including Ahmad, and has left the scope open for further investigation into the involvement of unidentified individuals, a statement of the investigation agency has said.

Officials familiar with the probe said the arrests were made after corroborating the source-based intelligence with material evidence, including the recovered cash.

The CBI is now examining whether similar extortion tactics were employed in other cases and whether a broader network of corruption exists within the narcotics enforcement framework, it said.

The arrests have sparked concern over internal accountability mechanisms within the CBN, especially given its mandate to regulate controlled substances.

The CBI reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption from enforcement agencies and emphasised that further inquiries are underway to identify additional suspects and determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

This case marks another chapter in the CBI’s ongoing efforts to uphold integrity in public service and ensure that regulatory powers are not misused for personal gain.

