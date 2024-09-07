Lucknow Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 28 Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses in Transport Nagar (Watch Videos)

At least four people died, and over 28 people have been rescued so far after a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, September 7. According to the information, several people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob confirmed that at least four people have been killed in the incident, and a rescue operation is underway by all agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local authorities. "So far 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out," said Divisional Commissioner.

4 People Died So Far: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob

#WATCH | Lucknow building collapse | Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Roshan Jacob says, "... So far 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out..." pic.twitter.com/0W9dEFlzqW — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

A truck, which was parked near the building, was also trapped and crushed under the debris. "We NDRF and SDRF and other agencies have responded. NDRF has rescued 3 people here. Before this, fire and other agencies rescued around 10-12 people," said NDRF Deputy Commander Anil Kumar Pal.

Visuals From Buidling Collapase Site

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A building collapsed in Transport Nagar under the Sarojini Nagar police station area. Many people feared to be trapped. Police and rescue team are at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/M8cKgIiHPj — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the deaths of the people in Lucknow building collapse. He said local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot.

Also Read | Building Collapse in Lucknow: Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses in Transport Nagar Area (Watch Video).

लखनऊ में एक भवन के गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैंने लखनऊ के ज़िलाधिकारी से फ़ोन पर बातचीत करके घटनास्थल पर हालात की जानकारी प्राप्त की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन मौक़े पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य कर रहा है और पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2024

Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh tweets, "The news of the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful. I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."