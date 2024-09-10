Lucknow building collapse: Probe reveals third floor built illegally violating norms

Lucknow, Sep 10 The investigation into the tragic building collapse in Lucknow has revealed that the third floor was built illegally violating the norms as the authority had allowed the construction of only two floors.

Eight persons were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-story building unexpectedly collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on September 7.

The Uttar Pradesh government on September 8 formed a three-member committee to probe the building collapse incident.

The probe also revealed that the builder was permitted to construct the building up to 7 meters high, but it was actually 11 meters high.

During the investigation by PWD engineers, the building's columns were found to be weak compared to the load.

Irregularities in structural design and poor construction have also come to light.

The three-member committee, formed on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the building collapse, will be headed by Sanjiv Gupta, a secretary in the Home Department, who has been made the panel's chairman, as per a Press statement.

Balkar Singh, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department and Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer, Central Region, Public Works Department, Lucknow, are the other two members of the committee.

"The inquiry committee is expected to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report to the government as soon as possible," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath visited Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital to know the condition of those injured in the building collapse.

At the hospital, the Chief Minister met with each patient individually, enquired about their condition, and reassured them not to panic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the incident

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

