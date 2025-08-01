Lucknow Cop's Wife Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Attempting to Kill Disabled Son Amid Harassment; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges

A shocking incident came to light in Lucknow at a police camp. Nitesh Singh, the wife of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The story behind this incident is very sad. These include psychological harassment, family tensions and a breach of a mother's expectations. She tried to take the life of her 12-year-old disabled son and then died by suicide later.

The horrific scene was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the house and it has gone viral on social media platforms. In the footage, 0.55-second footage, Nitesh puts a pillow over her son's face and tries to kill him. Aniket, who is suffering from autism, starts to moan. After removing the pillow, she again tries to strangle it with both hands, but Aniket somehow saves himself from her clutches. The scene is only 10 seconds long, and it comes to light after Nitesh's death.

Pramod Kumar, brother of the deceased Nitesh Singh, said, "My sister was under mental stress for a long time. Her husband Mukesh Singh was constantly mentally torturing his sister. Mukesh had an illicit relationship with a married woman, which led to an argument between the two. Nitesh had once caught the two of them having an obscene conversation with the woman officer. After that, Mukesh's behaviour changed. He started behaving cruelly to his wife Nitesh.

According to reports, Mukesh used to taunt wife Nitesh by saying that she gave birth to a sick child and said would have to be taken care of for the rest of your life. Wife Nitesh could not bear the taunting of husband Mukesh. Nitesh's brother alleged that she loved her son very much but due to constant humiliation and mental torture, she went beyond her tolerance.

Nitesh Was the Daughter of Former BSP MLA

Nitesh Singh was the daughter of former Firozabad MLA Rakesh Babu. Rakesh Babu, who is now with the BJP. He was an MLA from 2007 to 2017. Nitesh was married to Mukesh Singh. Mukesh was a PPS officer and was currently posted as an ANP in Lucknow. He was transferred from Bareilly to Lucknow three months ago. On July 29, the couple got into an argument. From there, Nitesh went into depression. She ended her life the next day on July 30. Mukesh was used to monitor every movement using the CCTV installed in the house. On July 29 footage revealed that Nitesh was trying to kill the boy.

Meanwhile, Nitesh's suicide has raised many questions. Was a mother's mental state responsible for the death or was family stress and harassment by her husband the cause? Will his son Aniket, who is suffering from illness, become a silent witness to the incident?. Police are currently investigating the case. The CCTV footage has become a crucial evidence in the investigation.

