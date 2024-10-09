Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electric Warehouse in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (October 9, 2024): A massive fire broke out at an electric warehouse near Aziz Nagar Chowki in Lucknow's Madiyaon area on Wednesday afternoon. Twelve fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

Firefighters used hydraulic machines and other equipment to combat the blaze. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the warehouse as fire crews worked to bring the situation under control.

The incident follows a fire last week in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, where four shops in Ghaziabad were engulfed in flames. In a similar case earlier, an oil and chemical factory near the Muradnagar Canal bridge on the Delhi-Meerut Road also caught fire.

