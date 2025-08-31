Lucknow Firecracker Factory Blast: One Dead, Several Injured In Powerful Explosion In Behta Village

One person was killed and several people were injured in a powerful blast at a firecracker factory in Lucknow’s Behta village on Sunday morning. Local authorities and police have rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident in the firecracker factory in Lucknow and has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. He has directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided with immediate hospital care and proper treatment, while also wishing them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to reach the site without delay and expedite relief and rescue operations. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is also expected.

A similar incident was reported in Kerala yesterday after one person was killed and another injured in a similar explosion. The police dismissed initial reports of a crude bomb blast, stating that a powerful firecracker caused the explosion.The man has been identified as Muhammed Asham, a resident of Chalad in Kannur city. The police said that one Anoop Malik, who is a resident of Alavil in Kannur, had taken the house at Keezhara on rent, and Asham was his relative. The explosion, which took place around 2 a.m., completely destroyed the house. The body of the victim was torn apart, and the remains were found scattered at the site.

According to the Kannur police, a bomb disposal squad and fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the scene after being alerted by locals, discovered several unexploded firecrackers at the site, reinforcing the suspicion that the house was being used for illegal firecracker production or storage. The shockwaves from the blast damaged doors and windows and caused cracks in the walls of several houses in the vicinity.