Lucknow gets its fourth Miyawaki Forest

Lucknow, Jan 3 Lucknow is all set to get its fourth Miyawaki forest with scientists from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) carrying out a plantation on its Kanpur Road campus.

Earlier, successful Miyawaki plantations in the city have been done by the National Botanical Research Institute in Aliganj, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and one by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in Gudamba.

Ashish Tiwari, secretary of the department of environment, forest and climate change, said, “Miyawaki forests have recorded higher biodiversity than surrounding areas and are an ideal method for creating diverse forest ecosystems. In the current context of climate change emergencies and repeated warnings about global loss of biodiversity, being able to create such a diverse forest could prove to be the game changer.”

“This approach identifies small areas for planting saplings to improve the urban landscape. Priority is given to herbal and medicinal plants,” said IITR Director Bhaskar Narayan.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), Lucknow dedicated a natural Miyawaki forest on its CRK Campus on Kanpur Road.

“The 100 square meter forest will feature 1,000 plantations, including Sandalwood, Rudraksh (Basil), Amla, Mango, Guava, Jamun, Kathal, and medicinal plants such as Tulsi, Aloe Vera, Lemongrass, Giloy, Methi, and Sweet Neem,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Forest Division, Lucknow.

According to the Institute, the Miyawaki method is one of the most effective tree-planting methods for creating a thick forested area on degraded land previously used for agriculture or construction. It is based on natural reforestation principles, using native trees and replicating natural forest regeneration processes, making it highly successful worldwide.

“The Miyawaki method has significant benefits over traditional forestry, especially in smaller afforestation projects, and is particularly effective in urban environments,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, IFS, divisional forest officer, Awadh Division.

