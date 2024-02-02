Lucknow Horror: Three of Family Shot Dead in Malihabad Over Land Dispute

In a tragic incident in Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh, a land dispute escalated into a horrifying triple murder on Friday, February 2. Munir Khan, his wife Farheen, and their son Hanzala were brutally shot dead by a group of armed men who forcibly entered their house in Malihabad. A distressing video of the incident surfaced on social media, revealing the shocking brutality of the attack.

According to reports, the assailants, allegedly led by Munir's cousin, barged into Munir's residence in the afternoon, sparking a heated altercation over a long-standing land dispute. The confrontation turned violent when one of the men opened fire, fatally shooting Farheen. Munir, attempting to intervene, was shot dead, and subsequently, the assailants allegedly murdered Farheen and her son Hanzala.

The entire incident unfolded on CCTV cameras installed in Munir's house, capturing the ruthless act. The motive behind the attack is believed to be the ongoing land dispute between the two families. The police have registered a case related to the murders, and investigations are underway, with senior officers visiting the crime scene. The CCTV footage is being meticulously examined to identify and apprehend the accused individuals responsible for this brutal crime.