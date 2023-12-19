Lucknow lawyers come forward to rescue Kashmiri vendors

Lucknow, Dec 19 In a heartwarming gesture, a group of lawyers bailed out a group of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers a day after they were taken into custody by the Lucknow Police.

The vendors had been challaned under section 151 CrPc for selling items on the VIP stretch between 1090 and Samta Mulak Crossing.

“Seven Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were challaned under section 151 117 116 of CrPc and they were at Gomti Nagar police station. They were bailed today by the group of lawyers of Tanveer Law Chambers,” said Anas Ahmad, a lawyer of the firm.

“On Sunday, the Kashmiri vendors were apprehended by Lucknow Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation for selling dry fruits, in response to which our entire legal team was present, and the innocent Kashmiri people were released by our team’s effort,” he said.

“A bail bond of Rs 50,000 was given and an undertaking was signed with them that they would not be sell at that particular place."

On Sunday, a few Kashmiri vendors were rounded up and bundled into police vehicles, in Lucknow, in an anti-encroachment drive by the LMC near the 1090 Crossing.

A number of Kashmiri vendors, mostly youths, come to Lucknow to sell dry fruits, shawls etc in winters and their presence is visible on roadsides where they set up shops.

