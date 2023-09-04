Lucknow: Man killed in car crash after celebrating his birthday

Lucknow, Sep 4 In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man, returning home after celebrating his birthday, was killed in a car accident in state capital Lucknow's Gomti Nagar near Ambedkar Udyan crossing, police said.

According to police, Sarthak Pahwa was with his friend Ananya Saxena, 21.

The speeding subcompact SUV car hit a divider, cartwheeled and crashed into a pole, killing Sarthak on the spot.

The eight-second CCTV footage of the incident went viral, showing the speeding vehicle hitting the divider, flipping over, and coming to a stop after hitting the pole.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the front part of the vehicle turned into a mangled heap of metal.

Some locals saw the damaged SUV and alerted the police.

A team of police officers arrived at the scene and extricated the two occupants from the vehicle.

Sarthak was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ananya was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was later discharged after receiving primary treatment, said the police.

The victim’s father, Raman Pahwa, is a businessman who deals in tyres.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey, said that speeding was the cause of the accident.

