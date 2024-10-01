Lucknow: Man Orders iPhone From Flipkart With Cash on Delivery, Kills Delivery Boy After Receiving It

A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed by two persons when he went to deliver an iPhone to one of them who was supposed to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the product. His body was dumped into the Indira Canal here and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to find it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered the iPhone worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

“On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal,” he said.