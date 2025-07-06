Lucknow: Milk Vendor Spits Into Can Before Delivery; Arrested After CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Watch)

In a recent incident that has sparked outrage in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a milk vendor in the Vinay Khand area of Gomtinagar was arrested after being caught on CCTV spitting into milk before delivering it to residents.The video footage, which went viral, led to widespread outrage. The man, who initially identified himself as "Pappu," was confirmed by police to be Mohammad Sharif of Malhaur. He regularly supplied milk to several households in Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar for years.

The video shows the milkman ringing the doorbell of a house, then opening the lid of the milk can, bringing it close to his mouth, and finally closing it again—raising serious suspicions. The entire act was captured on CCTV. Based on a complaint filed by the customer, Gomtinagar police registered a case and arrested the accused milkman.

According to Sanatan Hindu Mahasabha National President Lav Shukla, Sharif arrived at their house around 11 AM on Saturday. He parked his bike in front of the gate, which was closed, and rang the bell. Before anyone could come out of the house, Sharif opened the lid of the milk can, brought it close to his mouth, and allegedly spat into it. He then closed the lid and left after delivering the milk.

Commenting on the case, Gomtinagar Inspector Brajesh Chandra Tiwari said, “The video of the milkman spitting into the milk can went viral on Saturday. Based on Lav Shukla’s complaint, we have filed a case for contaminating the milk and selling it in that state. The accused, Mohammad Sharif, has been arrested.”