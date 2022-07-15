Lucknow: Pitbull dog kills 80 year old owner

In the case of the death of an 80-year-old woman in the attack of a pitbull dog in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the son has revealed many secrets. The woman's son Amit said that Pitbull was not aggressive. He always used to play with his mother. Amit told that sometimes he used to get irritated by ringing of the doorbell. Because of this he often got angry. Maybe this is the reason for the attack. After this incident, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has taken possession of Pitbull. Pitbull will be kept in the Animal Birth Control Center of the Municipal Corporation. At the same time, the license of Pitbull has been revoked. Amit, son of the deceased said that I have dog license and vaccination. Never missed anything. There was a complete arrangement of food to eat, but how suddenly this incident happened, nothing is known. Amit said that it was a big accident. I can't understand this either. I have had two dogs with me for 3 years. A pitbull, a labrador. Both used to play with mother.

Amit said that the day the incident happened, what happened suddenly on that day, I do not know. When I came, my mother was covered in blood. Amit said that my dog ​​never used to bite. I myself have given the dog to the municipal corporation. Now I don't even want to see that dog. I have lost my mother, there is no greater sorrow than this.

80-year-old Sushila, was killed in an attack by a pitbull in the Bengali Tola area of ​​Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Nalini, the neighbor of the deceased Sushila, had said that the incident of Pitbull attack is so dangerous that now we are feeling scared, we are living in panic. After this, the municipal team reached and seized Pitbull. Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials say that Pitbull's license has been canceled and confiscated. He has been kept in a special cage. A panel of four people has been formed to research his nature, which will try to find out why Pitbull killed his mother.