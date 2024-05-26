Lucknow Police begin probe into video showing man being thrown off terrace

Lucknow, May 26 The Lucknow Police have launched a probe after a video showing a group of assailants throwing a man from the terrace of a building reportedly due to a money dispute, went viral on social media.

When the man survived the fall, the accused people beat and kicked him.

The footage of the incident, which occurred in the city's Madeyganj area, was captured by a neighbour.

In the video, five assailants, three identified as Amit, Gautam and Ankur, can be seen picking up the man and throwing him from the terrace on the first floor of the building with the intention of killing him.

Two of the accused then proceed to kick him, after which the others join in and start beating the man.

A passer-by is seen trying to help, but the physical assault of the man continues unabated.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Police replied to a tweet which tagged the two in the post.

The Uttar Pradesh Police asked the Lucknow Police to "please take the necessary legal action". In response, the Lucknow Police said a case was registered at the Madeyganj police station and action has been initiated.

