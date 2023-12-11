Lucknow police prepares for action against lawyers involved in property dealing

Lucknow, Dec 11 The Lucknow police are getting ready to draw up a list of lawyers facing criminal charges, including those allegedly involved in property dealing and accused of land encroachment, and will register cases under the Gangsters Act against them.

The action comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court expressed strong displeasure over the misbehaviour by ‘men in black’.

In an order, the high court expressed concern over a number of lawyers involved in property dealings instead of practising law.

The high court directed the Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) SB Shirodkar to submit a list of such lawyers facing criminal charges.

The Lucknow CP has now directed all five deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of the respective zones to prepare a list of the names of such lawyers and their gangs.

In a letter written to all DCPs and the DCP (crime), the police commissioner has asked for the list of such lawyers depriving people of their land to be prepared within seven days.

“Such advocates and other persons masquerading as advocates, are of criminal nature and have formed organised gangs and illegally occupy the land/house/plot/property of others etc. Identify those who do this and get their gang registered as per rules. After investigation of gang registration, action should be taken against the concerned accused under the UP Gangster Act and 14(1) UP Gangster Act,” read the letter sent by the police commissioner.

In reply to the court, the police commissioner had said a dedicated cell was being formed, tasked with collecting the data and taking necessary action on it, making the joint commissioner of police (Law & Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal the cell in-charge

. “The cell will list the details of such advocates and to act against them. We are collecting data, and a list will be prepared, after that relevant action will be taken,” said the JCP (L&O).

“Cases have been registered against many of these advocates in various police stations. All five DCPs have been asked to prepare details of cases registered against such people in the police stations of their zones from 2020 till now. These details should be given to JCP Law and Order within seven days,” it added.

