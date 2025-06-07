Lucknow Rape Case: Man Accused of Raping 3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Police Encounter

In a swift and decisive action, police in Lucknow's Alambagh area have killed Deepak Verma, the accused in the brutal rape of a three-year-old girl, in an encounter. A reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest, and police apprehended and neutralized the accused within 24 hours. The horrific incident occurred when the accused abducted the three-year-old girl from under the Alambagh Metro Station bridge in Chandan Nagar, where she was sleeping with her parents. He then brutally raped her and left her abandoned in bushes. On Thursday morning, her parents rushed the severely injured girl to Lokbandhu Hospital, where she was experiencing immense pain. After initial treatment, she was transferred to the Pediatric Surgery Department of KGMU for further care, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors reported that the girl sustained severe injuries to her private parts. Her condition is currently stable, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her health. Blood samples have been sent for examination, and the reports are awaited.

Upon learning of the incident, police immediately identified the accused, Deepak Verma, using CCTV footage. A reward of ₹1 lakh was announced for his capture. During the investigation, the number of Deepak's scooter was tracked from CCTV footage on the streets. Deepak Verma, a resident of Aishbagh, worked selling water on trains. The incident took place on Wednesday night. He allegedly covered the mouth of the three-year-old girl, who was sleeping on the footpath with her parents, and carried her away. After a short distance, he assaulted her. This horrific act caused severe mental trauma to the girl. Hearing her cries, a passerby alerted her parents.

Police examined over 300 CCTV footage clips to identify the accused, which clearly revealed his face. When police went to apprehend the accused, he opened fire on them. In retaliation, police returned fire, killing the accused, according to police officials.